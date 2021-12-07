2,517 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in WNS by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Shares of WNS opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. WNS has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.