Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,665 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 46.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOF opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

