Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,463 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,619,000 after buying an additional 607,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,771,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,723,000 after buying an additional 539,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

