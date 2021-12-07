Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sirius XM also reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after buying an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 610,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

