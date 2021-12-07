Xcel Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,655 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 116.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

