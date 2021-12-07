Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 5,857 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of VOOV opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $120.57 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.49.

