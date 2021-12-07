North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.07% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 651,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000.

Shares of IDU opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

