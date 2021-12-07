Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) in the last few weeks:

12/2/2021 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

12/1/2021 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

11/24/2021 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

11/23/2021 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

11/17/2021 – Oaktree Specialty Lending had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $8.50. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending Co alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,384,971 shares of company stock worth $31,201,669 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 549,497 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,368 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,845,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after buying an additional 393,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.