4,598 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,189,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Several research firms have commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.64.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

