992 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $221.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $186.87 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.89.

