Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,441 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after purchasing an additional 914,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

