Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 74,387 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.79% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISCB opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $232.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85.

