Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.09% of BRT Apartments worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 632.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $351.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

