Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $274.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.43 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 46.31% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.11.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

