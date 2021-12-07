Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,886 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.21. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.84 per share, for a total transaction of $24,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,124,285.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $1,755,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,513,915 shares of company stock worth $149,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

