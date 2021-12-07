Sciencast Management LP Makes New $530,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,694 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

