Sciencast Management LP Has $499,000 Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Q2 were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,590,000 after buying an additional 114,469 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 208.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,380,000 after acquiring an additional 141,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.87. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,498 shares of company stock worth $14,635,246 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

