Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $156.79 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $162.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day moving average of $154.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

