Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $187.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $145.47 and a 1-year high of $202.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

