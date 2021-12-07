10,009 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THC opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.55. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,205 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

