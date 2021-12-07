Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on WERN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

