PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) and Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Head-To-Head Review

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) and Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and Entasis Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PyroGenesis Canada $13.27 million 37.84 $31.48 million $0.05 58.81 Entasis Therapeutics $7.00 million 16.33 -$50.50 million ($0.96) -2.50

PyroGenesis Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Entasis Therapeutics. Entasis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PyroGenesis Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PyroGenesis Canada and Entasis Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PyroGenesis Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A Entasis Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 170.83%. Given Entasis Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entasis Therapeutics is more favorable than PyroGenesis Canada.

Profitability

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and Entasis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PyroGenesis Canada 18.44% 9.02% 7.05% Entasis Therapeutics N/A -96.04% -80.14%

Summary

PyroGenesis Canada beats Entasis Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

