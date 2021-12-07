Financial Review: Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) & Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Flux Power and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -57.24% -119.04% -59.72% Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Flux Power and Fluence Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fluence Energy 0 3 12 0 2.80

Flux Power presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 183.54%. Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $46.46, indicating a potential upside of 42.65%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and Fluence Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $26.26 million 2.93 -$12.79 million ($1.01) -4.77 Fluence Energy $92.15 million 58.91 N/A N/A N/A

Fluence Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats Flux Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

