Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.61. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $29,484.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,261 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,927 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth approximately $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Colfax by 36.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 881,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Colfax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after acquiring an additional 663,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81. Colfax has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

