Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWD opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

