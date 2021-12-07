Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 277,104 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $564.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $530.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.28 and a 52-week high of $577.21.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.46.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

