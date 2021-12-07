Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 593,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,724,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,990,000 after acquiring an additional 87,685 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $780,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $875,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 615,786 shares of company stock worth $26,591,393. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

