Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.82. Exelon posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $53.53 on Friday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

