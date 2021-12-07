Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,584,000 after buying an additional 268,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,446,000 after buying an additional 640,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,835,000 after purchasing an additional 514,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,665 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

JEF stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

