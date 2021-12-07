Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,067,000 after purchasing an additional 341,752 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after buying an additional 2,286,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after buying an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.84.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.