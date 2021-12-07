Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $15.70 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.34% of Highwoods Properties worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

