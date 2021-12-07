ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 430,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,371,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

