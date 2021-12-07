Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

TD stock opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

