ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,372 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,322,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $93.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.04.

