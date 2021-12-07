ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,614 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 154.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $268.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.28. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.