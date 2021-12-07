Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $19,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

ARE stock opened at $206.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.57 and its 200 day moving average is $197.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.