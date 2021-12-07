Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,650,000 after acquiring an additional 129,177 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,309,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,796,000 after purchasing an additional 115,332 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,634,000 after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $100,250,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.601 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

