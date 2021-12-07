Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,724 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

