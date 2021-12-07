8,475 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day moving average is $127.84. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

