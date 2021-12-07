Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 192 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Amundi bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $245,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after buying an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 265,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

TROW opened at $197.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.59. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

