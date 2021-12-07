Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 160.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $597,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWMC opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.79.

