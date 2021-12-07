First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.16. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

