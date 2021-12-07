Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harsco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,175,000 after acquiring an additional 161,956 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after buying an additional 216,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,447,000 after purchasing an additional 108,821 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,094,000 after buying an additional 184,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,195,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after buying an additional 102,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

In other Harsco news, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.