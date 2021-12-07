North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 400 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Beyond Meat by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 49.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 18.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.69. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.09 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

