Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $323.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.74 and a 200-day moving average of $332.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

