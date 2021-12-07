AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut shares of AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds to a hold rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.43.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$4.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.92. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$3.97 and a 1 year high of C$33.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$258.32 million and a P/E ratio of 19.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.81.

In related news, Director Roger Dent acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$49,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,800.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

