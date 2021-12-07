-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.27). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOVA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

