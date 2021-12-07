Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,985 shares of company stock worth $6,998,558. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

