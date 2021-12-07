Brokerages Anticipate CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. CNO Financial Group reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:CNO opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 101,639.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 410,023 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,633,000 after buying an additional 74,330 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

