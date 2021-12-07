Zacks: Analysts Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $27.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

